The news:

Following the publication of its proposal for the EU's long-term budget post-2020, the Commission is organising on 12 October 2018 a conference to gather further feedback and continue the debate on the strategic choices and policy decisions that shape a modern, fair and balanced EU budget for the future. The event, entitled "EU budget for the future – The road ahead", is to discuss with stakeholders from different areas of public life – governments, academics and civil society – how to further maximise the added value that the EU budget generates across the EU. Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, in charge of Budget and Human Resources, will open the event and lead the political debate, in which members of the European Parliament, senior government officials, representatives of academia and the civil society will also take the floor.*

The background:

On 2 May 2018, the Commission published its proposal for the next Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2021-2027. The publication of a total of 37 sectoral proposals followed throughout May and June 2018.

The optimal timeline for the way forward, as outlined by President Juncker in his State of the Union speech of 12 September 2018, is to have an agreement in principle by the summit in Sibiu, Romania, on 9 May 2019. This will ensure, amongst many other things, that as of January 2021 young Europeans will make the most of our Erasmus programme, to give our researchers and start-ups more opportunities, to increase our defence efforts as well as investment in Africa. New programmes must kick off promptly, existing investment must continue.

The event:

On 12 October 2018, the European Commission organises the conference "EU budget for the future – The road ahead", the fourth edition of its annual conference on the EU budget.

The sources:

* Further participants may be announced at a later stage.