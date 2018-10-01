The news:

On Monday 8 October, the First Vice-President Frans Timmermans will host the annual high-level meeting "The Future of Europe: addressing challenges through concrete actions” with representatives from religious organisations from across Europe. Building on the discussion started last year, the leaders will look into concrete actions that can be taken to address challenges currently facing Europe. They will discuss in particular challenges relating to migration, social integration and the sustainability of our way of life, which, in view of the upcoming European Parliament elections, should be treated as priority matters. The leaders will review how the Union collectively dealt with those issues in the past years, recommending tangible actions for the future.

The background:

High-level meetings and discussions are held regularly between the European Commission and churches and religious, philosophical and non-confessional organisations. The meetings were launched by the Commission in 2009 when such dialogue was enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty (Art 17 TFEU). The dialogue is now under the responsibility of First Vice-President Timmermans.

The high-level meeting on 8 October will be the 14th meeting with religious leaders organised by the Commission. The Commission held its annual meeting with non-confessional organisations on 18 June (full press release available here).

The event:

The high-level meeting of First Vice-President Timmermans and religious leaders will take place on 8 October at 10.00. Bilateral interviews may be possible, and interested journalists are invited to get in touch with the Commission's Spokespersons Service.

The sources:

More information about the dialogue with churches, religious associations or communities and philosophical and non-confessional organisations is available here.

