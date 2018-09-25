The news:

This year the fourth edition of the European Week of Sport will take place from 23-30 September 2018. This EU initiative is a Europe-wide campaign (#BeActive) to inspire people to practise sport and, more broadly, to be active in their everyday lives.

Starting with the official opening in Vienna on 22 September, people will be invited to join sport events and activities organised all over Europe. For the first time, countries from the Western Balkans will also be part of the European Week. Activities will range from small local sport gatherings to national tournaments and pan-European events. Different days will be dedicated to practising sport in a specific setting, such as at school or at the workplace, outdoors and in sport clubs or fitness centres. A network of partners supported by a team of well-known national and European sport ambassadors will promote the events around Europe.

The background:

The European Week of Sport is a response to encourage all Europeans to get up and #BeActive. It is a truly European movement that began in 2015 and has inspired millions of people in 32 countries to #BeActive in their everyday lives.

There is a real need to inspire Europeans to exercise more and make everyone aware of the importance of physical activity. Of all Europeans 59% never or seldom practice or play sport, while 37% sit more than 5.5 hours a day.

The event:

In the presence of Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, this year's opening ceremony will be held alongside Austria's Day of Sport in Vienna's Prater Park on 22 September 2018.

The sources:

The European Week of Sports 2018 website

What is the EU doing for sport?

Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle

Eurobarometer on sport and physical activity