The news

On Tuesday 10 July, the Task Force on Subsidiarity, Proportionality and "Doing Less More Efficiently" will hand over its final report to President Juncker, with its response to three questions of the President: how to better apply subsidiarity and proportionality principles within the EU institutions?; how to better involve regional and local authorities in EU policy-making and implementation?; and, are there policy areas where powers could be returned over time to Member States?

The background

President Juncker announced the creation of the Task Force in his State of the Union address, on 13 September, saying: "This Commission has sought to be big on big issues and small on the small ones and has done so. To finish the work we started, I am setting up a Subsidiarity and Proportionality Task Force to take a very critical look at all policy areas to make sure we are only acting where the EU adds value."

The Task Force's final meeting on 10 July will be the seventh meeting where they have discussed these three questions. On the basis of those discussions, a public hearing and the inputs provided by numerous stakeholders, the Task Force will present a series of recommendations in its report together with suggestions for concrete actions addressed to national Parliaments, national, regional and local authorities, the European Parliament, the Council, the European Committee of the Regions and the European Commission.

The Task Force is chaired by Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and comprises 3 members from the Committee of the Regions (President Karl-Heinz LAMBERTZ, Michael SCHNEIDER and François DECOSTER) and 3 members from national Parliaments (Toomas VITSUT, Kristian VIGENIN and Reinhold LOPATKA).

The event

On 10 July, a press point will be organised in the VIP Corner of the Berlaymont, with First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, Mr Karl-Heinz Lambertz and Mr Kristian Vigenin.

The press point will take place at 13.20.

A press release and the Task Force's final report will be published.

The sources

Press release: President Juncker creates Task Force on 'Doing less, More efficiently'

Task Force webpage

State of the Union Address 2017

White Paper on the Future of Europe