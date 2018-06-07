The news:

On 7 June 2017, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel will launch the European Drug Report 2018.

The background:

The European Drug Report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent drug trends across the 28 EU Member States, Turkey and Norway. In particular, the 2018 report will focus on: drug supply and the market; drug use, prevalence and trends; harms associated to drug use and different responses to them. The report will be accompanied by the 2018 Statistical Bulletin and 30 Country Drug Reports presenting summaries of national drug phenomena (in the EU 28, Turkey and Norway).

The event:

A press point with Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel will take place on 7 June in the VIP corner in the Berlaymont building, in Brussels. For more information and accreditation please contact: Katarzyna.Kolanko@ec.europa.eu

The sources:

EMCDDA homepage

European Drug Report 2018