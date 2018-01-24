The news:

In January 2018, the European Commission is presenting its 13th report on the progress made towards an effective and genuine Security Union. The report will track the implementation of the various Commission work streams relating to security issues and will focus on areas where further effort is needed, such as radicalisation, both online and offline.

The background:

Security has been a political priority since the beginning of the Juncker Commission's mandate – from President Juncker's Political Guidelines of July 2014 to the latest State of the Union address on 13 September 2017.

The European Agenda on Security guides the Commission's work in this area, setting out the main actions to ensure an effective EU response to terrorism and security threats in the European Union. Since the adoption of the Agenda, significant progress has been made in its implementation, paving a way towards an effective and genuine Security Union.

The creation by President Juncker of a specific Commissioner portfolio for the Security Union demonstrates the importance the Commission has attached to building its resilience and stepping up its response to the terrorist threat.

The event:

The sources:

12th Progress Report towards an effective and genuine Security Union

Communication: European Agenda on Security

Communication: Delivering on the European Agenda on Security to fight against terrorism and pave the way towards an effective and genuine Security Union