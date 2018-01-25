The news:

On 25 January, Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Youth, Culture and Sport will host the first-ever European Education Summit with the theme of "Laying the foundations of the European Education Area: for an innovative, inclusive and values based education".

The Summit will bring together around 500 participants to discuss the importance of the European Education Area 2025, of basic skills and inclusive education and the skills that will be needed in the decades to come. The Summit's programme includes over twenty sessions with topics as varied as the importance of values-based education, the hidden charm of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and the role children play in helping to transform societies. Around eighty speakers with a wide range of expertise will intervene.

The background:

The Commission presented a Communication on Strengthening European Identity through Education and Culture to the EU Leaders' meeting of 17 November 2017 in Gothenburg. In this Communication, the Commission set out its vision for the creation of a European Education Area by 2025 to harness the full potential of education as a driver for job creation, economic growth, social fairness as well as a means to experience European identity in all its diversity. Key aims of the European Education Area are to make mobility a reality for all, create a network of European Universities and promote lifelong learning. As a follow-up to Gothenburg, on 17 January, the Commission presented its first initiatives to boost key competences and digital skills among EU citizens, and promote common values as well as the European dimension of education.

The event:

The Education Summit will take place at The Square, Mont des Arts, Brussels on 25 January 2018 from 08:30-20:00. So far already 25 EU Education Ministers have confirmed their participation in the Education Summit alongside education practitioners, stakeholders and business leaders.

The sources:

