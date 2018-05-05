The news:

For the first time in the history of the EU, the Commission will convene a Citizens' Panel to prepare a public consultation on the Future of Europe. On 5-6 May, a group of 80 Europeans will come to Brussels from 27 Member States, and work together to draft a 12-question online consultation. This unique exercise in participative democracy will see citizens shaping the conversation on the Future of Europe ahead of the European Parliament elections in May 2019. On 9 May, Europe Day, the Commission will launch in all EU languages the online public consultation co-created by the Citizens' Panel. The Commission will inform Member States on the results from the first six months of the consultation at the December European Council, and will present a final report at the first EU27 Summit in Sibiu, Romania, on 9 May 2019.

The background:

The European Commission regularly organises Citizens' Dialogues with Members of the Commission, the European Parliament, national governments, local and regional authorities and civil society representatives. Almost 700 of these interactive public debates have been held in 160 locations since 2012, and the Commission will increase their frequency between now and the European elections in May 2019, with a target of organising 500 more events. The Commission welcomes the initiatives of Member States to organise their own national conversations with citizens on the future of Europe and is sharing the benefits of its experience with Member States.

In March 2017, the Commission launched a new debate on the future of the EU at 27, through the publication of a ‘White Paper on the Future of Europe'. Members of the Commission have been travelling across Europe and listening to citizens' views on the different scenarios put forward, giving everyone a chance to contribute to shaping the Union. An online public feedback tool was also created in relation to the White Paper on the Future of Europe.

In addition to the European Commission's work, Citizens' Consultations are now being organised in all Member States, following an initiative launched by French President Macron, which has received the support of all Heads of State or Government of the future EU27.

The events:

On 5-6 May, press are invited to attend the Citizens' Panel as observers. The event takes place at the premises of the European Economic and Social Committee, in Brussels.

On 9 May, Europe Day, the Commission will launch in all EU languages the online public consultation co-created by the Citizens' Panel.

A press release will be published on 9 May with details of the Citizens' Panel process, and the Public Consultation being launched on that day.

A video report of the Citizens' Panel will be made available on EbS.

The sources:

