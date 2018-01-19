The news:

On Friday 19 January, the EU-China Tourism Year (ECTY) will be launched at the Doge's Palace in Venice. This initiative provides a unique opportunity to increase the number of visits, promote sustainable tourism, stimulate investment opportunities for Europe and China, and underpin the ongoing negotiations on EU-China visa facilitation and air connectivity. The year will be opened by the Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, the Bulgarian Minister of Tourism representing the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Nikolina Angelkova, the Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, Dario Franceschini, the Vice-Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Mr. Qi Xuchun, and the Vice-Chairman of the China National Tourism Administration, Du Jiang.

The background:



The EU-China Tourism Year will consist of a number of cooperative marketing campaigns funded through public-private partnerships, business summits, and business-to-business meetings for tourism operators funded by the COSME programme.

More information:

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first EU-China Tourism Business Summit. After the launch event a press conference will take place. Media is invited to sign up here. Further information is available on the dedicated ECTY website