The news

On 10 April, Digital Day 2018 will take place in Brussels. This one-day event will bring together policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the future of Europe. It is organised by the European Commission under the auspices of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Topics on the agenda include artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies, e-health, as well as innovation and future investments in the Digital Single Market.

The background

The event also follows up on the agreements reached during Digital Day 2017 in Rome. Last year's event concluded agreements and actions related to high-performance computing (HPC), digital transformation of jobs and skills, digitisation of industry, and connected automated mobility.

The event

The event will take place at the SQUARE-Brussels Meeting Centre at 8am till 7.30pm. For more information see the website and register here.



For further information please contact:Nathalie.VANDYSTADT@ec.europa.eu, Inga.HOGLUND@ec.europa.eu, and CNECT-DIGITAL-DAY-2018@ec.europa.eu.