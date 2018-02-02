The news:

On 1-2 February 2018, the Directorate-General for Informatics, the IT Department of the European Commission, organises the first Open Project Management (PM²) Conference to present ways the free and open project management methodology - developed by the Commission in 2007 - can enable better conduct of projects in the EU. Moreover, the conference will help organisations to deal with challenges of project management performance, how to collaborate with other organisations, to engage with citizens and complexities of managing service providers and outsourced projects.

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will open the conference. The first day of the event will offer keynote presentations, PM² Methodology highlights and case studies such as the WiFi4EU project. It will be followed by a second day of short PM² training sessions.

The event is organised in cooperation with the Council of the European Union, the Committee of the Regions, the European Central Bank and the European External Action Service.

The background:

Open PM²is a free and open to all version of the project management methodology developed by the Commission in 2007 and is one of the instruments offered by the Interoperability Solutions for Public Administrations (ISA²) Programme coordinated by DG Informatics.

Over the past decades, EU Institutions have gained significant experience in project management from overseeing thousands of projects, programmes and grants. Building on this experience, the PM² Methodology provides a baseline project methodology, facilitating improved accountability, transparency, communication and collaboration on projects undertaken within and across organisations and Member States.

More information:

When: Thursday and Friday, 1 – 2 February 2018

Where: Charlemagne Building, Rue de la Loi 170, 1000 Bruxelles

Registration mandatory: The Official Conference Website