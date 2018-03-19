The news

From April 2018 onwards the EU Regulation on cross-border portability of online content services in the internal market will enter into force. This regulation will enable Europeans to travel with their digital subscriptions, to access films, series, sports broadcasts, games, or e-books they purchased online in their home country when travelling across the EU.

On Monday 19 March Vice-President Andrus Ansip will join an event in the European Parliament together with European broadcasters and several MEPs to present the new rules.

The background



The cross-border portability Regulation is part of a broader package of proposals to modernise EU copyright legislation, and was approved by the European Parliament and the Council in 2017 (see Press Release). This is the first instrument related to copyright to come into force in the context of theDigital Single Market strategy.

For more information see the factsheet and MEMO.

The event

The event will take place next to the VoxBox of the European Parliament at 15:30 on 19 March.

*Updated on 19 March