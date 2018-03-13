The news:

On 13 March, the European Commission will launch a Knowledge Centre for Food Fraud and Quality to respond to consumer concerns about the quality and authenticity of the food we eat. This network made up of experts in and outside the Commission will support Commission services and national authorities with access to and sharing of up-to-date knowledge on protecting the integrity of the food chain.

The Knowledge Centre for Food Fraud and Quality will coordinate market surveillance activities, operate an early warning and information system for food fraud and link information systems of Member States and the Commission. The Knowledge Centre will be operated by the Commission's science and knowledge service, the Joint Research Centre.

The background:

Concerns about food fraud and food quality undermine consumer confidence and damage the whole food supply chain in Europe, from farmers to retailers. Recent cases of food fraud included olive oil, wine, honey, fish, dairy products, meat and poultry. In addition, consumers may be exposed to unfair commercial marketing practices, especially regarding food products with significant differences in composition offered in different markets but under a similar package.*

The event:

Hosted by Tibor Navracsics, EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for the Joint Research Centre, the launch of the Knowledge Centre for Food Fraud and Quality will take place in Strasbourg, in the European Parliament's Louise-Weiss building, at the Flower Carpet space, on 13 March 2018 at 16:30. The event will be web streamed.

The launch will be followed by the opening of the exhibition "Putting science at the heart of European policymaking". Accredited press are welcome to attend.

The sources:

