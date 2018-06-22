The informal working meeting will take place on Sunday, 24 June 2018.
Meeting times
- 14.30 Arrival of Heads of State or Government at the VIP entrance of the Berlaymont
- Doorsteps on the VIP podium (ground floor) upon arrival
- FOR POOL: Welcome by President Jean-Claude Juncker, Berlaymont 13th floor – for audio-visual technicians only
- 15.00 FOR POOL: Family photo, lobby Jean Monnet room, Berlaymont 13th floor – for audio-visual technicians only
- 15.05 Working session for Heads of State or Government, Jean Monnet room
- FOR POOL: Photo and filming opportunity at the beginning of the meeting – for audio-visual technicians only
- 19.00 (approximately) End of the Informal Working Meeting
- Doorsteps on the VIP podium (ground floor) upon departure
Access to the Commission
The Commission premises will only be open to already accredited press. No day accreditations will be provided.
For accredited press:
A Security perimeter around the Berlaymont will be in place on Sunday, 24 June. Your accreditation status will be verified at the entrance point to the Security Perimeter.
- If you are an accredited journalist to the European Institutions (yellow badge) or hold a 6-month Council badge you will need to show:
- your badge
- your valid ID card/passport
- If you are travelling with a delegation and have received a valid e-pass from the European Commission you will need to show:
- your valid ID card/passport
- your valid national press card
- a paper or electronic version of the email confirming your registration
The Berlaymont will be open from 13:30 CET and will close two hours after the end of the meeting.
After entering the Berlaymont building, please register at the reception desk. You will be asked to show the same documents as above before being able to pass through security.
Working space
Extra workstations will be available in the press zone directly outside of the main press room.
Workspaces cannot be reserved in advance.
Doorsteps
Doorsteps will take place at the VIP corner (behind the security check) from 14:00 CET (depending on actual arrival times), and following the end of the informal working meeting.
No "concluding" press conference is planned.
No national briefings are planned.
As per standard practice, photo and video opportunities on the 13th floor of the welcome by President Juncker and the family photo will be accessible to a pool of audio-visual technicians only. The pool is fixed in advance and determined on a rotational basis – no additional applicants will be accepted.
All images will be available free of charge and free of rights on the audio-visual portal of the European Commission: http://ec.europa.eu/ebs
Food and drinks
The press bar will serve food and beverages from 13:00 to 19:00 CET.
For more information
For questions about accreditation or logistical assistance onsite: COMM-PRESSROOM-TEAM@ec.europa.eu
For questions on media opportunities: Oscar.SANCHEZ-BENITEZ@ec.europa.eu
For media enquiries: Natasha.BERTAUD@ec.europa.eu