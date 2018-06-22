President Juncker is convening an informal working meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday (24 June), in order to work with a group of Heads of State or Government of Member States interested in finding European solutions ahead of the upcoming European Council.

The informal working meeting will take place on Sunday, 24 June 2018.

Meeting times

14.30 Arrival of Heads of State or Government at the VIP entrance of the Berlaymont

Doorsteps on the VIP podium (ground floor) upon arrival



FOR POOL: Welcome by President Jean-Claude Juncker, Berlaymont 13 th floor – for audio-visual technicians only

floor – for audio-visual technicians only 15.00 FOR POOL: Family photo, lobby Jean Monnet room, Berlaymont 13 th floor – for audio-visual technicians only

floor – for audio-visual technicians only 15.05 Working session for Heads of State or Government, Jean Monnet room

FOR POOL: Photo and filming opportunity at the beginning of the meeting – for audio-visual technicians only

19.00 (approximately) End of the Informal Working Meeting

Doorsteps on the VIP podium (ground floor) upon departure

